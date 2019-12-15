Holiday Travel Expected to Break Records in 2019

Trains, planes, or automobiles! It doesn’t matter which mode you’re traveling by for the holidays, prepare for a long wait.

AAA says this holiday season will break records. It expects 115.6 million people to leave their homes for a holiday destination this year. That’s just within a 12-day period.

The travel group says it’s looking specifically at Saturday, December 21st through January 1st. It says nearly 105 million people will be on the road.

That’s nearly 4-million more people hitting the highways compared to last year.

At the same time, around 7-million Americans are expected to fly, the most AAA says its seen since 2003.

As for other forms of transportation, it expects another 4-million people to travel by trains, buses, and cruise ships to their holiday spots.