The lump of coals they’ll actually enjoy

Home for the Holidays
Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS (NEXSTAR) — Are you naughty or nice? We have the lumps of coal your kiddos would actually enjoy!

Test Kitchen Taylor came up with a naughty coal recipe that tastes oh so nice! And it’ll only take a few minutes to make!

Oreo Christmas Coal Recipe
16 oz Oreo Cookies
4 cups Mini Marshmallows
1/4 cup Butter
Plastic Bag

  • Place Oreo Cookies in a Large Ziploc Bag.
  • Crush the Oreo Cookies into small pieces.
  • Place butter and marshmallows in a bowl and microwave on high for 1 minute.
  • Stir until smooth.
  • Add in Crushed Oreos and stir.
  • Roll into small coal shape.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Your Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/4

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/4"

Monday Weather: Quiet Today With Rain/Snow Chances On The Way

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Weather: Quiet Today With Rain/Snow Chances On The Way"

You Make A Difference Award

Thumbnail for the video titled "You Make A Difference Award"

BSC Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Volleyball"

Brett Walker

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brett Walker"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Bismarck Breweries Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Breweries Update"

Cow Owner Warning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cow Owner Warning"

Daylight Savings Time

Thumbnail for the video titled "Daylight Savings Time"

Motorcycle Camera

Thumbnail for the video titled "Motorcycle Camera"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 11-3-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 11-3-19"

Collecting Glasses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Collecting Glasses"

Last Mass

Thumbnail for the video titled "Last Mass"

BSC Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Volleyball"

Class A Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class A Football"

Class AA Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class AA Football"

One Health Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "One Health Day"

Ethanol Hearing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ethanol Hearing"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 11-2-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 11-2-19"

Minot State Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot State Football"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge