This crockpot pumpkin pecan cake can save oven space

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (NEXSTAR) — We all know that oven space comes at a premium during holiday cooking. Why not put your crockpot to work making a delicious dessert?

Slow Cooker Pumpkin Pecan Cake from Nancy Parent:

Tools Needed:
–    Slow Cooker/crockpot (5 qt)
–    Mixer
–    Whisk (or fork)
–    Cooking spray
–    Spatula
–    Foil

Ingredients :
–    1 cup (room temperature) butter ( 2 sticks)
–    1 ¼ cups granulated sugar
–    4 large eggs
–    2 cups all purpose flour
–    2 tsp baking powder
–    1 tsp baking soda
–    1 tsp pumpkin pie spice OR 1 tsp cinnamon
–    ½ tsp salt (can eliminate if using salted butter)
–    1 can (15 oz) pumpkin
–    ½ c caramel sundae syrup
–    ½ cup chopped pecans

Directions;

–    Line the slow cooker with heavy duty foil long enough to extend over the sides by several inches.
–    Spray the foil with the cooking spray.


–    In a large bowl cream; butter and sugar until light and fluffy.
–    Add eggs – 1 at a time and beating well after each

–    In a separate bowl whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and spice (also, salt if you are using it).

–    Add 1/3 of this dry mixture to the creamed butter and sugar, combine.  Add half of the pumpkin, combine.  Add another 1/3 of the dry mixture, combine. Add the remaining pumpkin, combine. Add the remaining dry mixture and combine.

–    Pour batter on to the foil in the slow cooker. Use a spatula to level the batter.

–    Cook covered on high for a total of 2 hours, HOWEVER, after one our turn the insert with the batter one half turn to avoid scorching.

–    At the 2 hour mark, insert a toothpick into the center of the cake.  If it comes out clean, the cake is done.  If some of the cake sticks to the toothpick, give it a few more minutes.

–    After you have determined that the cake is done, turn the slow cooker off and remove the cover. Let it stand for 10 minutes.

–    Holding the edges of the foil, carefully lift the cake out of the cooker and invert it on to a serving plate. Drizzle the caramel syrup over the cake and sprinkle the pecan pieces on top.  Serve warm.

