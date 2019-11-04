Tips for staying healthy through the holidays

Home for the Holidays
Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — The holidays often mean enjoying all the delicious treats of the season but there is a way to stay in the spirit without throwing your health goals out the window. 

We have some simple tips to keep you on track:

  • Eat before the party: If the party starts at dinner time, have a nutritious meal that will keep you full.
  • Pack some water for the road: Drink it on the way to the party. It will help you stay full and keep hydrated. 
  • Party snacking: Look at all the food before you serve yourself and choose a small plate. Then, load 3/4 of your plate with fruits, veggies and lean protein. The rest of your plate can be dedicated to having one or two sweets. Once you’re done with that food on your plate, you’re done. 
  • Water with alcohol: Not only is alcohol full of sugar, but it’s also a depressant. Drink lots of water in between drinks and control your intake. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Your Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/4

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/4"

Monday Weather: Quiet Today With Rain/Snow Chances On The Way

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Weather: Quiet Today With Rain/Snow Chances On The Way"

You Make A Difference Award

Thumbnail for the video titled "You Make A Difference Award"

BSC Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Volleyball"

Brett Walker

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brett Walker"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Bismarck Breweries Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Breweries Update"

Cow Owner Warning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cow Owner Warning"

Daylight Savings Time

Thumbnail for the video titled "Daylight Savings Time"

Motorcycle Camera

Thumbnail for the video titled "Motorcycle Camera"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 11-3-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 11-3-19"

Collecting Glasses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Collecting Glasses"

Last Mass

Thumbnail for the video titled "Last Mass"

BSC Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Volleyball"

Class A Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class A Football"

Class AA Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class AA Football"

One Health Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "One Health Day"

Ethanol Hearing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ethanol Hearing"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 11-2-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 11-2-19"

Minot State Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot State Football"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge