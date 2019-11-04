Toddler teaches you to make the perfect mint chocolate holiday cookies

IRVING, Texas (NEXSTAR) — Every family has its favorite holiday cookie recipe. For the Kellermans in Texas, they enjoy a cookie that combines two favorite treats.

Here’s the recipe for Grandma Katie’s Andes Mint Cookies:

– 3/4 cup margarine
– 1 1/2 cup sugar
– 2 tablespoons water
– 12 oz chocolate chips
Melt together over low heat and cool for 10 minutes. Then add 2 eggs and stir.

Mix into above
– 2 1/2 cup flour
– 1 1/4 teaspoon baking soda
– 1/2 teaspoon salt

Stir together and add to batter then chill for one hour. Roll into 1″ balls. Bake at 350 on greased cookie sheet for 11-12 minutes. Do not over bake.

Remove from oven and press one Andes Mint on top of each cookie while they’re still hot. Swirl with a knife. Let chocolate dry before eating.

Editor’s Note: Video from 2015 when Chef Kate was 4 years old.

