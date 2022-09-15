MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Due to inflation and the rising cost of groceries, food pantries are in need of donations more than ever.

To help this deficit the Minot Area Community Foundation is holding its 5th annual food donation challenge to benefit local food pantries.

Last year, eight participating pantries collected nearly 12,000 pounds of food, and this year they are hoping for even more.

Organizations are asked to set a goal of collecting 1,000 pounds or more of food this year.

If the goal is reached, the designated food pantry will also receive a $1,000 check from the Minot Area Community foundation.

“Especially in the last couple of months, we’ve seen with inflation and just the general increase in grocery cost, it’s even more important now. So, the ability to do a drive is great because it gives the organization the opportunity to give back. But it also gives us the opportunity to just enhance that with cash that they can use on whatever their greatest need is,” said Staci Kenney, the finance and program director for the Minot Area Community Foundation.

If your local or rural food bank would like to participate in the challenge, you can reach out to the Minot Area Community Foundation.

The drive ends on December 31.