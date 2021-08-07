German coach suspended for striking horse at Olympics

by: The Associated Press

Annika Schleu of Germany cries as she couldn’t controls her horse to compete in the equestrian portion of the women’s modern pentathlon at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

TOKYO (AP) — A German coach at the Tokyo Olympics has been suspended after being filmed hitting an uncooperative horse during the women’s modern pentathlon competition.

TV footage showed Kim Raisner leaning over a fence to strike the horse Saint Boy. The horse had refused to jump the fences in the show jumping round.

That cost German athlete Annika Schleu a chance of winning the gold medal.

Raisner’s suspension only applies for the rest of the Tokyo Olympics. The Games end Sunday.

