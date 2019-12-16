Murray, Djokovic looking forward to playing in 2020 Olympics

Japan 2020
Posted: / Updated:

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka during their Davis Cup tennis match in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

MADRID (AP) — Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic have their sights set on playing at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Murray said Wednesday “he would love to compete in Tokyo,” and Djokovic acknowledged the Olympics are “very high on the list of wishes for next year.”

Murray, the two-time Olympic champion in singles and a three-time Grand Slam winner, has been slowly coming back to full speed after undergoing hip surgery in January. In October, he won his first title since his return.

He defeated Tallon Griekspoor 6-7 (7), 6-4, 7-6 (5) on Wednesday in his first Davis Cup match with Britain since 2016.

“I’ve really enjoyed playing in the Olympics,” the 32-year-old Murray said. “I’ve always enjoyed a team environment and competing for my country. Always really enjoyed that. So yeah, I would love to play in Tokyo.”

The Olympic gold medalist in 2012 and 2016, Murray said he hopes to “feel healthy” and that his “body feels good” at the end of next year.

“I’d be delighted with that,” he said. “That’s what I’d like for next year.”

Roger Federer has already said he plans to play in Tokyo, even though it adds to an already packed calendar. And Djokovic, who helped Serbia beat Japan in the new Davis Cup Finals on Wednesday in Madrid, said the Olympics are also part of his plans for 2020.

“I’m going to try to be healthy, be fit, be prepared to play my best,” he said. “I played the Tokyo (ATP) tournament, I won it this year. And the Olympic Games are going to be played on the same courts, which are quite good for my style of the game, I think it’s quite suitable.”

The 32-year-old Djokovic said he expects “fun” games in Japan.

“Olympics are always bringing something extraordinary,” he said. “Every four years you get a chance to be part of the most historic sports events in the history of sport. You never get really a chance to, other than in the Olympics, to really sit next to all the elite athletes from their sports and dine with them and just exchange experiences and knowledge and everything. There’s a lot of storytelling, a lot of fun.”

The Olympics is the only top tournament Djokovic hasn’t won in his career. He won the bronze medal in the 2008 Games in Beijing.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-16

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-16"

SMS Helps Animals

Thumbnail for the video titled "SMS Helps Animals"

Raising ND: Santa's gifts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raising ND: Santa's gifts"

Monday Forecast: Morning Flurries & Average Daytime Highs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Forecast: Morning Flurries & Average Daytime Highs"

First Time Hunter

Thumbnail for the video titled "First Time Hunter"

Huff Hills

Thumbnail for the video titled "Huff Hills"

Blockhouse Lighting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blockhouse Lighting"

Tony Wald

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tony Wald"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Toy Making Career

Thumbnail for the video titled "Toy Making Career"

Holiday Debt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Holiday Debt"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-15-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-15-19"

Oil Production

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oil Production"

High School Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Hockey"

HP Accident

Thumbnail for the video titled "HP Accident"

College Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Basketball"

Perinatal Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Perinatal Day"

High School Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Basketball"

X-Mas Tree

Thumbnail for the video titled "X-Mas Tree"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge