Olympic medalists get new right to pose for mask-less photos
TOKYO (AP) — Athletes who won medals on the opening weekend of the Tokyo Olympics helped earn a victory for others to share in the next two weeks.
The International Olympic Committee agreed to ease its strict pre-Games rule that are designed to help protect against coronavirus infections.
Medalists now have a 30-second photo opportunity after the gold medalist’s national anthem is played to pose without masks but they must stay on their own podium step.