Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 5

Players on 2011 World Cup team to open Olympic torch relay

Japan 2020
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this March 20, 2019, file photo, Olympic torches of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are displayed during a press conference in Tokyo. Members of the Japanese soccer team that won the Women’s World Cup in 2011 will be the first to carry the torch for the Tokyo Olympics when the relay opens on March 26, 2020. Organizers made the announcement on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 but did not say which player – or players – would be the first to carry the torch. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)

TOKYO (AP) — Members of the Japan soccer team that won the Women’s World Cup in 2011 will be the first to carry the Olympic torch when the relay opens on March 26.

The Japanese portion of the relay is to begin in J-Village in Fukushima prefecture about 250 kilometers (150 miles) north of Tokyo. The area was devastated on March 11, 2011, by an earthquake, tsunami, and the subsequent meltdown of three nuclear reactors.

Organizers did not say which player or players would be the first to carry the torch. The torch will go to all 47 Japanese prefectures.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/17"

First Western Bank & Trust Interview

Thumbnail for the video titled "First Western Bank & Trust Interview"

Amber's Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12/17"

Tuesday: Cooler Highs With A Big Warm-Up To Come

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday: Cooler Highs With A Big Warm-Up To Come"

Post Office Busiest Time of Year

Thumbnail for the video titled "Post Office Busiest Time of Year"

New Salem-Almont vs Wilton-Wing

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Salem-Almont vs Wilton-Wing"

Oil Spill Training

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oil Spill Training"

Dickinson Boys Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Boys Basketball"

Hill Sentenced

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hill Sentenced"

Legacy Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Basketball"

Mandan Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Wrestling"

Monday, December 16th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, December 16th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

USMCA Impact

Thumbnail for the video titled "USMCA Impact"

Career Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Career Center"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/16"

Alzheimer's Holiday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alzheimer's Holiday"

Road to Recovery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Road to Recovery"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast 12/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast 12/16"

Walmart Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Walmart Fire"

Ward Co Theft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ward Co Theft"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge