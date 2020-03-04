Rory McIlroy putting trust in Olympic Committee, says he will participate in Tokyo games amid coronavirus concerns

Japan 2020

by: Gabrielle Shirley

Posted: / Updated:

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – The concerns surrounding the coronavirus are rolling onto the immaculate greens at Bay Hill in Orlando.

After finishing the Pro-Am ahead of the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Wednesday, the top-ranked golfer in the world, Rory McIlroy, responded to a question about the virus.

Will it affect his decision to play in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo?

“It is something that we are trying to stay on top of,” said McIlroy. “It is something that, if the organizers and the Olympic Committee believe it is safe enough that athletes can go and compete in the games, then you have to take their word for it. They are obviously communicating with the people that are the best at doing this whether it is the CDC in this country, whether it is the World Health Organization, whatever it is. If they are speaking to those people and those people are the best in their field, then, you have to trust their judgment is the right one.”

Dustin Johnson, who is currently the fifth-ranked golfer in the world, has elected to skip the upcoming Olympics. According to multiple reports, his agent said the schedule – not the threat of the coronavirus – is the reason for that decision.

LATEST SPORTS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

The Blizzard Of 1966

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Blizzard Of 1966"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/4

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/4"

Stand Your Ground

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stand Your Ground"

Wednesday Forecast: Very warm with scattered showers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Forecast: Very warm with scattered showers"

Sanford Music Therapy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sanford Music Therapy"

BAESLER'S STATEMENT

Thumbnail for the video titled "BAESLER'S STATEMENT"

Macy Christianson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Macy Christianson"

Super Tuesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Super Tuesday"

Brandon Patton

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brandon Patton"

Opening Statements

Thumbnail for the video titled "Opening Statements"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/3"

Lincoln Ground Water

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lincoln Ground Water"

Weed Spread

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weed Spread"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Retaining Wall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Retaining Wall"

Feb Weather

Thumbnail for the video titled "Feb Weather"

Caring for Animals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caring for Animals"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/3"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/3"

Tuesday Forecast: A Wintry mix, strong wind and warm temperatures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Forecast: A Wintry mix, strong wind and warm temperatures"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge