US Olympic wrestler learns baby’s gender while in Tokyo

TOKYO — Thomas Gilman is scheduled to make his Olympic wrestling debut on August 4th in the 57 kg division. After receiving some big news while in Japan, there’s another due date that he may be looking forward to even more.



Making Team USA on the wrestling mat was a dream come true for the former Iowa Hawkeye.

“A little kid from Council Bluffs, Iowa I wasn’t supposed to do anything crazy, I wasn’t supposed to be here. It just proves no matter small or significant your hometown is you can do anything you put your mind to,” says Gilman.



Now just days before that dream comes true in the red, white, and blue he learned from his wife Melissa on Wednesday that another color will become extremely important – pink.

“My wife kept me updated and we found out we’re having a baby girl so it’s super exciting and super humbling and I’m just super grateful,” says Gilman.

Because of his training and the Olympics taking him to Japan, his wife’s 20-week appointment was the first Gilman has missed.



With his wife’s due date December 15th, perhaps the first gift from Dad could be a precious medal he’ll soon fight for.

Gilman says, “It’s been my dream forever, it’s why I do it. It’s for me and above that is to glorify God and I guess third on the list is for her now.”

Gilman and his wife Melissa will celebrate their first wedding anniversary in October before welcoming their baby girl in December.