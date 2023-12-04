NEW TOWN, ND (KXNET) 4 Bears Casino & Lodge is hiring for multiple positions. The casino is committed to finding employees who have the necessary commitment, natural talent, and aptitude to learn.

One of the openings at the casino is for a Full-Time Customer Service Host. This position helps promote development and ensures all guests’ needs are met. The Customer Service Host must be able to handle all internal and external issues as they arise and will serve as a host to anybody on the floor.

QUALIFICATIONS FOR THIS POSITION:

Must possess an Associate of Arts degree in Marketing or Business Management or 2 years of customer service experience.

Casino experience preferred.

Must provide proven experience in managing the delivery of excellent customer service appropriate for a spectrum of vendors and customers.

Must be computer literate.

Must show a proven ability to work independently in accomplishing the goals and objectives of the position.

Must be able to work flexible hours, weekends, and holidays.

Must demonstrate strong interpersonal skills with the ability to communicate and write effectively.

Must present an outgoing and positive personality.

Must possess strong organization, problem-solving, and decision-making skills.

Must be able to obtain a gaming license as a condition of employment.

Must receive a negative alcohol/drug test result as a condition of employment.

This position, along with other full-time positions, comes with a benefits package that includes the following:

Health Insurance

Life insurance

401k

Training and Education

Meal and retail discounts

Overtime pay

Monthly incentive programs for earned pay increases

$1500 sign-on bonus for new full-time employees

Apply for this position HERE.

In addition to this position, 4 Bears Casino & Lodge has many more openings in their hotel, restaurants, marina, retail store, gift shop, and recreation and gaming properties. You can explore and apply for all open positions at 4 Bears Casino & Lodge on their website.