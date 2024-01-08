NEW TOWN, N.D. (KXNET) — Adults aged 19 and 20 are now able to work and gamble at 4 Bears Casino & Lodge.
A variety of openings are available including Players Club, Casino Cage, Security, Porters, Food Services, and more. All full-time positions come with a benefits package that includes the following:
- Health Insurance
- Life insurance
- 401k
- Training and Education
- Meal and retail discounts
- Overtime pay
- Monthly incentive programs for earned pay increases
- Annual raises
- $1500 sign-on bonus for new full-time employees
You can explore and apply for all open positions at 4 Bears Casino & Lodge on their website.