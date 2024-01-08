NEW TOWN, N.D. (KXNET) — Adults aged 19 and 20 are now able to work and gamble at 4 Bears Casino & Lodge.

A variety of openings are available including Players Club, Casino Cage, Security, Porters, Food Services, and more. All full-time positions come with a benefits package that includes the following:

Health Insurance

Life insurance

401k

Training and Education

Meal and retail discounts

Overtime pay

Monthly incentive programs for earned pay increases

Annual raises

$1500 sign-on bonus for new full-time employees

You can explore and apply for all open positions at 4 Bears Casino & Lodge on their website.