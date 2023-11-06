NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) Do you want to work at an employee-owned company that invests in its employees and empowers them to be successful in their careers? Northern Plains Equipment is a certified Case IH and New Holland dealership with locations across the state of North Dakota. The company is currently hiring for positions in Mandan, Minot, and Garrison.

Northern Plains Equipment offers competitive wages and the following benefits to its employees:

401K retirement plan

health insurance

dental insurance

vision insurance

short-term and long-term disability insurance

life insurance

paid time off

eight paid holidays

job training and more, depending on the position

A few positions that Northern Plains Equipment is seeking to fill are the following:

(click on the position for details):

If you are interested in applying for any of these positions, please email your resume to hr@plainsag.com. View all openings here.