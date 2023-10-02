Prairie Recovery Center is hiring for the following career spots:

  • Licensed Addiction Counselor
  • Mental Health Therapist
  • Case Manager
  • Residential Specialist.

Careers at Prairie Recovery Center come with a great, comprehensive benefits package.

  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of ND full family medical insurance policy with premium paid fully by the facility
  • The Standard full family dental insurance policy with premium paid fully by the facility
  • Superior Vision full family vision insurance policy with premium paid fully by the facility
  • Employee life insurance policy
  • Health Savings Account
  • 80 hours of vacation per year which can be used after 30 days of employment as accrued
  • 80 hours of sick leave per year which can be used immediately
  • 9 paid holidays 
  • Aflac is available for purchase
  • Free meals while working
  • Carpool from Mandan daily – Monday through Friday 7 a.m. leave Mandan – 5 p.m. return to Mandan – using one of PRC’s vehicles and gas
  • Rooms to stay in while working, if needed

Learn more about careers at Prairie Learning Center and apply on their website.