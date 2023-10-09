Do you have an interest in sharing the living history of the MHA Nation? If so, the MHA Nation Interpretive Center in New Town may have the perfect job for you. The Interpretive Center is currently hiring for multiple positions. All positions are full-time, have a starting pay of $18/hour, and include a benefits package.

Some of the positions that the MHA Nation Interpretive Center is currently hiring for include:

Prep Cook

Coffee Shop Clerk

Maintenance/Janitor Lead

Apply online for these positions and more.