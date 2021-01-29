KX Cam – Bismarck Tower

Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
12°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
Good Day Dakota
Digital Originals
Barriers to Justice
KX Conversation
KX News Town Halls
State News
US & World News
Pandemic: Pass or Fail
COVID-19
Inside North Dakota Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Politics
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Newsfeed Now
Video Game News
Get the KX News App
Top Stories
Bill would cut the number of early voting days
Bill would add more polling locations across North Dakota
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/28
Video
Minot anti-vaping task force seeing downward trend in teen vaping during pandemic
Video
Weather
WATCH: KX News Live Stream
Forecast
Current Wind Chills
Interactive Radar
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Weather Blog
Weather Closings and Delays
KX Cams
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
Viewer Submitted Photos
Get the Storm Team Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Frenzy
After The Whistle
National Sports
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Pro Football Challenge
Japan 2020
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Top Stories
WDA Hockey: Century hopes defense comes with meaningful wins in the postseason
Video
Top Stories
Basketball: Century’s Julia Fitterer helping pave the way for undefeated Patriots
Video
HS Basketball: Kenmare girls looking to make state for the first time in 10 years
Video
WDA Basketball: Bismarck’s size doesn’t limit their ability to win
Video
College Basketball: United Tribes falls to Dawson CC in doubleheader
Video
Studio 701
Brewday
Coping with COVID: Sponsored by North Dakota Professional Health Program
Critter Conversations: Sponsored by Peak Automotive
Healthy Living: Sponsored by Terry’s Health Products
Home Improvement: Sponsored by Arrow Service Team
Glow Up: Sponsored by Keller Hearth’n Home
Meal & Prep: Sponsored by Bis-Man Coop
National Day Calendar Sponsored by Affinity First Federal Credit Union
National Day Food Drink
Parent Panel: Sponsored by Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center
Paws and Claws: Sponsored by For Belle’s Sake
Real Estate with Jeff
Smile of the Day: Sponsored by Polished Dental
Studio Entertainment: Sponsored by Starion Bank
Ways to Save, Ways to Spend: Sponsored by Capital Credit Union
Well Being: Sponsored by Corral Sales
Features
KX Sport Show
Black History Month
2020-2021 Students in Transition Raffle Winners
Remarkable Women 2021
National Day Calendar
Daily Pledge
Road to Recovery
Someone You Should Know
Contests
Viewer Submitted Photos
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Local Jobs
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
Souper Bowl of Caring
Celebrate Sober
Computers for a Cause
Fuzz Butt Strut
Not In Our Town
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Weather Closings Login
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
KXMA/KXMB/KXMC/KXMD EEO Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Free Mobile Apps
Watch
KX News Live Stream
KX Cams
CBS News Live Feed
Latest Videos
KX News Town Halls
Dakota’s CW
CBS/CW/LAFF/Mystery TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
KX Cam – Bismarck Tower
Bismarck
Harvey
Williston
Bowman
Rugby
Garrison
Watford City
Recent Videos
KX Convo: Rep. Kelly Armstrong
Video
HERG Money Left
Video
Twice Blessed Checks
Video
Recent Weather
Video
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/28
Video
Sahara Reopening
Video
Vaping Education
Video
Mobile Homes
Video
Seat Belt Hearing
Video
Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 1/28
Video
Exercise and Sleep Study
Video
NDC JAN 28
Video
Thursday, January 28th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Morning Forecast - Dave Holder
Video
Century Boy's Hockey
Video
Century Girl's Basketball
Video
Kenmare Girl's Basketball
Video
Bismarck Girl's Basketball
Video
Dr. Wynne: Grandparents
Video
WSC Food Pantry
Video
Antibody Clinic
Video
More Video
Don't Miss
The Big Game
Gallery
Remarkable Women of 2021
Gallery
2020-2021 Students in Transition Raffle Winners
WATCH: KX Cams
Gallery
2020 Pro Football Challenge
Gallery
National Day Calendar
Gallery
More Don't Miss
KX News Trending Stories
Third stimulus check: Biden signals some may not get $1,400 payment
From accidental shooting to murder: Breaking down an investigation
Video
‘Energy capital of the nation’ reacts to new climate orders; mayor says she’s ‘ready to talk’ to Biden
Video
Actress Cicely Tyson dead at 96
Federal government’s secret coronavirus reports unsealed: View your state’s data
Video
No, Netflix is not giving away a 1-year free subscription. It is a scam.
2 deaths, 147 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 1,051