KX Cam – Harvey

Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Newsfeed Now
Local News
Digital Originals
Good Day Dakota
State News
US & World News
Pandemic: Pass or Fail
COVID-19
Inside North Dakota Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Politics
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Get the KX News App
Top Stories
Thursday’s Weather: Increasing afternoon wind
Video
KX Storm Team Wednesday Evening Forecast
Video
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/7
Video
Special education students facing challenges with changes in schooling
Video
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Weather Blog
Weather Closings and Delays
KX Cams
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
Viewer Submitted Photos
Get the Storm Team Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Frenzy
After The Whistle
National Sports
The Big Game
Pro Football Challenge
Japan 2020
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Top Stories
WDA Soccer: Century prepares for their state semifinal
Video
Top Stories
Boy’s Tennis: Legacy learning to be adaptable ahead of the state tournament
Video
Football: Surrey looking to improve after their first loss of the season
Video
Football: Linton-HMB overcoming obstacles in year two under Purintun
Video
Class B Volleyball: Des Lacs-Burlington tops Surrey, Our Redeemer’s gets past Glenburn, Bishop Ryan sweeps Berthold
Video
Studio 701
Ways to Save, Ways to Spend: Sponsored by Capital Credit Union
Brewday
Smile of the Day: Sponsored by Polished Dental
Meal & Prep: Sponsored by Bis-Man Coop
Real Estate with Jeff
Studio Entertainment: Sponsored by Starion Bank
Well Being: Sponsored by Corral Sales
Check it out
Coping With Copid: Sponsored by NDPHP
Critter Conversations: Sponsored by ProClean Carpet Care
Glow Up: Sponsored by Keller Hearth’n Home
Healthy Living: Sponsored by Terry’s Health Products
Home Improvement: Sponsored by Arrow Service
Join the Club
Let’s Talk
National Day Food Drink
Parent Panel: Sponsored by Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center
Paws and Claws: Sponsored by For Belle’s Sake
Top Stories
Smile of the Day: Mac!
Video
Home Improvement: Leaf Pickup
Video
Real Estate with Jeff: Changing Seasons
Video
Breast Health and Mammograms
Video
Features
Contests
National Day Calendar
Veterans Voices
Daily Pledge
Road to Recovery
Hidden History
KX Sport Show
Viewer Submitted Photos
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
KX Food Pantry Drive
Celebrate Sober
Computers for a Cause
Fuzz Butt Strut
Not In Our Town
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Weather Closings Login
Dakota’s CW
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
Free Mobile Apps
EEO Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
KX News Live Stream
Latest Videos
KXNet TV Schedule
Local Jobs
Search
Search
Search
KX Cam – Harvey
Bowman
Williston
Rugby
Garrison
Harvey
Recent Videos
Thursday's Forecast: Increasing wind and clouds
Video
NDC OCT 8
Video
Huck and Heath
Video
Century Boy's Soccer
Video
Legacy Boy's Tennis
Video
MCDC Groundbreaking
Video
Homeless Hope
Video
New ambulances
Video
Surrey Football
Video
Linton-HMB Football
Video
Wednesday, October 7th, 2020 - Nightly One Minute Forecast - Dave Holder
Video
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/7
Video
Types of Masks
Video
Senior Isolation
Video
New Book
Video
Disruptions in Education
Video
Now Hiring
Video
New Degrees
Video
Hotel Stay Increase
Video
There may be an optimal weather scenario for the spread of COVID-19
Video
More Video
KX News Trending Stories
KX News Live Stream
Burgum to address COVID-19 in ND, other issues at 11:00 a.m. briefing
6 deaths, 531 new cases of COVID-19 in ND; active cases statewide are 3,832
Intermodal rail service finally coming to North Dakota
24 deaths reported in ND Oct. 6 involving COVID-19; total is now 304
2019 Pro Football Challenge Winner
A new study suggests COVID-19 may thrive under certain weather conditions
Video
Don't Miss
2020 Pro Football Challenge
Gallery
National Day Calendar
Gallery
COVID-19 N.D. WATCH
Gallery
Road to Recovery
Get Our Free Mobile Apps
More Don't Miss