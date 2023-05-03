MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Socializing is an important part of life, but it can be very difficult for those with developmental disabilities. That’s why organizations like 2nd Story Social Club exist — to help these individuals develop interpersonal skills.

2nd Story is a social and educational club that was started in 1975 to help adults with developmental disabilities acquire social skills and become more independent — and over time, has grown from having 35 members to now having 350. In order to join the club, however, there are a few qualifications you must meet.

“You have to be diagnosed with a developmental disability,” explained the social club’s Executive Director, Greg Gordon, “and have to be 18 years and older. Initially, you come for a two-week period to see if it works — our program works for the individual. And if it does, then we’ll give them a membership card, and they can participate in activities, nightly activities.”

Members are welcome at the 2nd Story building from when it opens at 2 p.m. and until it closes at 9:30 Tuesday through Saturday. And Gordon says that there are many activities that are available for them.

“We divide it up into three sections. Social, Educational, and recreational activities,” Gordon stated. “Social, we have dances, we have bingos, we have activities that provide an atmosphere for people to interact. And then we have educational — we have a nutrition class, we have recipe nights. And then we have recreational, which is fun times. Like, we have softball in the summer, and then we have picnics.”

Gordon says organizations like 2nd Story are important because they can help enhance the member’s ability to interact with others in their lives.

“We develop interpersonal skills,” he continued. “Getting together on a constant basis and we find that just going out into the community, like going to a movie or going to a softball event doesn’t give the type of interaction individuals need on a constant basis to build friendship, build interpersonal skills. And we offer that environment,” said Gordon.

The organization is having a ‘Meat and Greet‘ fundraiser on Friday, May 5, at Off the Vine in Minot to help introduce their residents to the community. It begins at 5 p.m., and food, wine, and beer will be provided.

To learn more about 2nd Story, visit their website here.