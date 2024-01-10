BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Ronald McDonald is known to bring smiles to the faces of children all around the world — but he delivers joy through far more impactful means than simply fast food or Happy Meals. For many years, the Ronald McDonald House in Bismarck has been a haven for families in need.

Living in rural North Dakota can mean that those in need often have little access to health care. Families with sick children can end up traveling many miles from just to get the help that they need — and the combination of a long trip, massive hospital bills, and multiple nights in hotels can be incredibly expensive. Moments like this are when the Ronald McDonald House truly shines and gives these families a place to rest and receive the assistance they need.

In more than 30 years, the Ronald McDonald House in Bismarck has helped over 5,000 families — and in the process, provided comfort to those across much of western North Dakota who have children at Sanford or CHI St. Alexius. Brent Kleinjan, the House’s new Executive Director, says that making people feel at home when they are struggling is important.

“It’s kind of like being in their own house,” he states. They can play with toys and games, and do some fun things to take their mind off of the stress of being in the hospital.”

The “home away from home” features seven rooms for parents and siblings, a fully stocked kitchen and common area, a game room for kids, and relaxing zones everyone can enjoy. The staff at the house, meanwhile, do their best to provide a home for families — but can also assist their guests in other areas as well.

“Say they need help with paperwork or other things like that,” Kleinjan says. “We can assist them.”

The Ronald McDonald House Charities also has a mobile dental clinic that serves those from birth to age 21 in need, who may not have access to oral health care.

On Wednesday, KX News sat down for lunch with the staff of the Ronald McDonald House to discuss more about their work and the importance of providing a safe place for those in stressful situations. In the process, it was revealed that many of those who currently serve the organization behind the scenes have their own personal ties to the nonprofit. Retired executive director, Kathy Keiser, says that she once spent time in the house when she was younger with her family — and Kleinjan reports that he also has close friends that spent a long time in the house with their children. Both say that they chose this nonprofit because they know how impactful the Ronald McDonald House can be for those in our community.

If you or someone you know needs to stay at the Ronald McDonald House, reservations are taken by phone from 8:30 to 5, Monday through Friday. In order to donate to or volunteer at the organization, visit their website here, or call 701-258-8551.