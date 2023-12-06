MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Men’s Winter Refuge in Minot has been helping men through sobriety and getting them back on their feet for a decade now.

“2018, I was homeless in Las Vegas. I got a Dollar Tree job, still on the streets I was sleeping in the parking lot of Dollar Tree just to make sure I could get to work on time,” said the Vice President of the Men’s Winter Refuge, James Jimenez

That was Jimenez’s life just five years. He says it was an act of God that he ended up in Minot and found the Men’s Winter Refuge House.

Now, he’s come full circle, paying forward the services to other men in need, that were just like him.

“When I first walked through that door, there was a hot meal right there, a nice comfortable bed, I got clean all my stuff. It took me two days on a bus to get here,” explained Jimenez “So, there was a nice warm shower I got to wash my clothes, I got to leave my five bags in the room.”

The Men’s Winter Refuge is a safe place for men in the Minot area, who are experiencing homelessness. Simply put, it’s a house with 12 beds, four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a full kitchen, and a living space, where men can stay for up to six months out of the year. But it’s much more than that.

“In addition to our shelter, we do some homeless prevention services,” explained the Executive Director of the Men’s Winter Refuge, Mike Zimmer. “Every Wednesday we give free rides to a local food pantry. And we offer free men’s clothing to anyone who reaches out to us. All the clothes that we get donated to us are available for anyone, not just the guys who are staying in our shelter. And we also offer transportation help. If someone is in a homeless situation here, but they have another place where they wouldn’t be, whether it’s with family or friends, where someone has a place for them to stay elsewhere, we have funding that we can help them get there.”

The shelter is mainly for overnight stays and the necessities. During the daytime, they help the residents find jobs and have transportation to get them there.

Zimmer says this is a serious shelter for men who are sober and trying to work their way back into society. Which he says is needed in this community because homelessness can happen to anyone.

“We are all just one or two bad breaks away from being in a homeless situation,” said Zimmer. “It’s something most of us take for granted. I’ve had lots of guys here who, literally weeks before they were here, were making close to six figures.”

He says because of the community’s support, they have been able to reach more than 1,300 men in need over the last decade. And they hope to reach even more, moving forward.

As part of our KX Gives Back Campaign, we brought pizza to the shelter to hear from leaders about what they need and are struggling with right now. They tell us they are always in need of necessities like laundry detergent, hygiene products, food, and any amount of cash donations.

They also want to spread the word that there are currently six beds available at the shelter, and lots of free men’s winter gear for anyone in the area who needs it.

If you or someone you know is struggling with homelessness or needs help with any services, you can call the Men’s winter refuge for help at 701-822-2585.