BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — For our May edition of KX News Gives Back, we went to Mandan, introducing you to a group of North Dakotans who don’t often make the daily headlines; but daily, they work with our communities, making things better. They are the people who make up the NDSU Morton County Extension Agency.

“I enjoy coming to work every day. It’s one of the jobs where you get up in the morning, you’re excited to go to work,” Karla Meikle, 4-H Youth Development NDSU extension agent said.

Karla Meikle gets to work with North Dakota youth, specifically those involved with 4-H.

“They’re working with their animal and they understand and they gain that responsibility to take care of their animal. Those are all things that you look forward to and the stories that you enjoy hearing about the opportunities that you provide kids,” Meikle said.



Her passion comes from being in 4-H herself when she was younger.

“I did a lot with my dad and that was woodworking and we raised hogs when I was growing up,” Meikle said.



Although it’s often associated with helping with livestock and agriculture, those aren’t the only services provided by NDSU’s county extension agencies. Jacey Wanner is the parent family educator, serving 10 counties.



“People that come to my classes, they think it’s going to be about their child and how to fix their child and it’s actually about how they can switch their thought process,” Wanner said.



After all, even if parents think they have it all down, there’s nothing wrong with asking for help.

“Everyone that comes to my class learns something because parenting is hard and you don’t leave the hospital with your baby with an instruction manual,” Wanner said.



From parenting advice to helping grow young minds and a lot more, extension agents like Wanner and Meikle are there to, as it says in NDSU’s mission statement, “help shape a better world.”

The services mentioned in this story and more are free.