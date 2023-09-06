BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Raising a child with special needs is not easy, but thankfully, there’s a place in Bismarck that offers help to families with children living with disabilities.

After a lifetime of helping people with special needs, Lorena Poppe decided it was time to strike out on her own. She changed her last name slightly when she opened Poppy’s Promise in Bismarck.

“What we found is that the blue poppy symbolizes imagination and success,” she stated, “and that seemed to fit really well with what we wanted to do with our organization.”

Poppe and her staff have since moved twice. In her current, larger space, she has anywhere from 50 to 70 workers helping families with special needs kids throughout the year.

“Therapy approaches that are fun for kids are also designed in a way that are friendly for the kids,” Program Coordinator Katie Murphy explained. “The kids are having fun, but they’re also offered a therapeutic environment to help them grow.”

The learning is mainly visual, finding ways to connect with boys and girls, many of whom are autistic. Each boy or girl who comes to Poppy’s Promise sets out to reach his or her own personal goals. Poppe and her staff also offer respite and in-home care.

“There is a gap in services when it comes to transitioning from childhood into teen and adult services. That’s an area where we want to grow our support,” Poppe said.

You can find Poppy’s Promise on Capitol Way in Bismarck.