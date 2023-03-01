BURLINGTON, N.D. (KXNET) — Dropping everything to save a life takes courage. That’s especially true for volunteer first responders in one city in our area.

Burlington is the oldest city in Ward County and in the 2020 U.S. Census, there were just under 1,300 residents. It’s also home to the Burlington Fire Department, which has just under 30 volunteer firefighters.

As a way to say thanks for doing what they do, the Burlington firefighters and police officers received lunch courtesy of KX News. They also spoke with reporter Lauren Davis about where they are from, the work they do, and why they decided to be first responders.

“I like to do it to help the community,” said Fire Chief, Karter Lesmann. “To have somebody there when somebody calls 911. It’s a lot of volunteer hours, a lot of training, and a lot of stuff to keep up on, but to me, it’s worth it.”

Just last Friday, the Burlington Fire Department was on hand to assist with a train derailment in the area.

“We got called out around 3:30, 3:45 in the morning,” recalled Fire Lieutenant, Jayden Casavant. “I responded to the station, and Karter said he responded directly out there. We got out there, the cars were tipped over, along with locomotives — they were just off the tracks. And a couple of us stayed out there all day to assist if they needed anything.”

And train derailments aren’t the only thing the fire department responds to. Chief Lesmann says they do it all.

“We’ll respond to a little bit of everything,” stated Lesmann. “Obviously in the winter we don’t see too many brush or grass fires, but we’ll have some structure fires or CO calls. We also have a fair number of medical calls, car wrecks, water/ice rescue calls,”

When you call 911, the Fire Department isn’t the only agency responding. Currently, the Burlington Police Department only has three officers, but they’re still there to help and serve Burlington residents.

“Lately, a lot of our calls have been just kind of generic checks,” explained police officer Matthew Filkins. “Welfare, this and that. But we’ve had a lot of traffic violations coming through. I don’t know if people coming through the city just feel as though they can speed because it’s a small town or whatnot, but we have quite a few people coming through that speed of excess of 20 miles per hour over, which is obviously dangerous to our kids in particular. We also have a lot of violators with marijuana charges coming through.”

Filkins says hopefully the department can get more officers in the coming years — and it’s evident just from Lauren’s brief visit that both the police officers and firefighters love what they do.