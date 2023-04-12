BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Two entities for the same cause, under one local building.

KX’s Adrienne Oglesby tells us more about the system working together — to help those in need in this month’s KX Gives Back.

The Native American Development Center provides affordable lending services and financial education to Native Americans throughout the state, on or off tribal lands.

As for Native, Inc. Community Development Corporation, they provide housing, community, and economic development for Native Americans living in North Dakota.

Together, they both operate under one roof with the same goal, to tackle the main issues in the native community.

“Having people understand our cultural identity,” said the Director of Human Services, Leigh Tasso.

“For some of them it may be keeping up with their rent, a car payment, their credit cards,” said Business and Finance Advisor, Brek Maxon.

One of the most common problems they say they see on a daily basis is the topic of housing.

Many Native Americans have tribal IDs and not state ones, which is a leading factor to the housing crunch.

“That cycle is a systemic barrier and what that is is just generations of laws and things like that that have been put in place. With the ID situation you have to have two forms of ID to get the next ID. From there you need that for housing, you need that for employment, you need a driver’s license to be able to obtain that employment. So it all just wrapped around and trying to obtain those people don’t have the means to be able to without a program,” said Housing Coordinator, Shelby Keplin.

And although the development center has native in the name, these services are offered to all.

Employees say opening the services up to the entire community is a step in the right direction, bridging the gap between natives and non natives.

“A lot of people think that just because it’s called Native Inc. or Native Development Center, that this is just for urban Natives or Native Americans, we help everyone,” said Keplin.

The center hosts classes, social nights, dances and much more for kids and adults of all races to learn and have a good time.

From rent help, to mental health, to transportation to a doctors appointment, to providing a mail box for those with no address.

These two entities are not just here to raise awareness but to be a part of the change and help make a difference.

To become involved, receive help or to learn more about the two entities, head on over to ND Native Center’s website.