The KX News team spent the afternoon in Tioga talking and sharing lunch with the members of the fire and ambulance services.

Reporters PJ Walker, Becky Farr and Chief Meteorologist Tom Schrader got to hear stories from volunteers about all the work they do and even got a look at their new ambulance.

The department has over 35 volunteers who work hard to keep Tioga and its surrounding communities safe. So a big thank you to the Tioga Fire and Ambulance Service volunteers for all that you do.