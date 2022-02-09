Though the pandemic has brought fewer people physically into the Mclean County Courthouse, it’s remained staffed and busy.

Having workers in the community that love what they do is also a bonus.

“My favorite part is the history of it, but I love to research a parcel of land and find out who all the owners were,” said County Recorder Heidi Anderson.

McLean County’s auditor and treasurer is the same person, Beth Knutson.

She says with tax season here she is very busy.

Though busy this time of year, there’s some new additions to the courthouse.

“We do have the DOT kiosk here, that’s new, where people can come in and renew their tabs and change drivers license information and our commission passed a vote to install an ATM for public use,” said Knutson.

She says people don’t always have cash when they need it, so the ATM machine will be a big help.

The courthouse has also added marriage license and passport applications to their list of services.

Overall, they say their goal is to be there for people in times of need.

“I think from time to time, they come here and they want answers and that I believe is what we’re here for. To make sure we can answer their questions, provide information, you know there is some information that is confidential.. so that the community knows that their information is safe with us.,” said Clerk of District Court Bonnie Bohnsack.

The McLean County Courthouse has court cases on the first and third Wednesdays of each month. Those cases are typically criminal and traffic.

To thank the employees for the services they do, KX News brought the team lunch for our KX Gives Back initiative.

Each month, we choose an agency to personally thank for the jobs they all do.

They talked about how they love the area, and just about all of them have been there for years and look forward to many more.