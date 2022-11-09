WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — We at KX News feel it’s important to say thank you to the organizations that give so much to us.

The Williston Fire Department has a long history, including its fire department which was unofficially started in 1889.

Since its start it has grown into a four-district fire department, the best part of their jobs is far more than the relationships built in-house.

“Every day is different, we get to socialize with people and put smiles on kids’ faces and just anybody in general but whenever we go and do PRs, I like giving out stickers, hats, make kids smile,” said Williston Fire Department Firefighter, Jose Serrato.

Serrato says that even though most of their work involves meeting someone on their worst days, they try their hardest to make the best out of the situation.

For these firefighters, the firehouse is more than just a place they work, it’s a place to bond and create the family atmosphere that firehouses are so well-known for.

“I get to enjoy my 48 hours with the crew here and we cook together, we lift together, we do training together, so we do a lot of team bonding which is awesome,” added Serrato.

Serrato joined the fire department after his many years of being a lifeguard, since his arrival at the Williston Fire Department, he couldn’t see himself doing anything else.

Station 3 is home to an indoor training facility hosted inside of the station, the Williston Fire Department makes sure to invest in its firefighters.

If you are interested or have thought about joining, Serrato has a message for you.

“Come join the Williston Fire Department, there are a lot of opportunities we have a lot of special teams that we are a part of. Examples would be the Rope Technical Rescue team, Swat team, we have a HazMat team, wildland, a lot of great opportunities to also advance up the rankings as well, it’s a really great department,” said Serrato.

As of 2021, the full-time staffing with the Williston fire department was 81.

The Williston Fire Department is currently in search of a fire inspector, for more information on the fire department visit their website.