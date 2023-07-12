MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Once service members separate from the military, they can receive care, support, and recognition. But they might not know how to access their benefits or even what’s available to them. That’s where the Ward County Veteran’s Service Office comes in to help.

The Ward County Veteran’s Service Office helps veterans and their dependents with benefits from the federal Department of Veterans Affairs.

“We help service members and veterans transition to civilian life,” explained the office’s director, Bradley Starnes. “As far as getting them disability benefits, we help them apply for VA healthcare, we do referral services or Job Services of North Dakota, different mental health options, or anything like that. Same for veterans.”

Veterans’ Services also offers free rides to medical appointments. Volunteers drive veterans using a Disabled American Veterans van to the VA facility in Fargo, VA-contracted facilities, or to facilities referred by the VA. However, due to a recent retirement, the service has become unavailable.

“We just got word of somebody who wants to volunteer for the program,” said Starnes, “so hopefully that goes through. everything gets checked off of there, and then we’ll have a driver available to do that.”

Starnes says only one is enough to start the service back up, but he would prefer to have multiple drivers available — so those who are interested should definitely apply.

“It’d be nice to have a couple, just in case one’s not available, we would have the other driver,” he stated. “But one is better than none. So if anybody is interested in volunteering, they can just contact our office directly and then we can walk them through the process,” said Starnes.

Drivers must have a valid driver’s license, be up to date on their Covid-19 vaccinations, and be able to pass a health physical. If you would like to volunteer to be a driver or learn more about what VA benefits you could qualify for, you can call the office at 701-857-6492.