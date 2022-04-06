New radios at the Watford City Police Department will improve communication for all.

WCP is one of the most recent departments to get the new system.

There is a statewide initiative to upgrade old radio equipment for emergency responders, and in Watford City, it’s no different.



“To come online with the SIRN2020 project that’s going statewide here in the near future, our existing systems were not compatible for that project,” said Chief Jesse Wellen. “And so it was a necessity.”

The department has begun to upgrade the 29 hand-held and 28 car radios that are currently used by officers.



“Currently our radios are about 10 years old,” said Lt. Andrew Langowski. “We need to get an updated version of them. Motorola’s kinda phasing those ones out.”

The overall cost to do these upgrades is more than $300,000 — and the department has gotten some help over the last two years.



“Combination between grants from different companies and gross production tax that was through the city,” said Wellen.

The new radios benefit more than just the department — they’ll also benefit the nearly 10,000 people in the Watford City area.



“Well with our reception, we’re better able to communicate with dispatch,” said Langowski. “Get clearer signals so we can hear the information they are provided, and better communicate with officers on scene.”

Wellen agrees that the new radios will help out.



“Especially in emergency situations when they’re needed in critical,” said Wellen. “That this new project is supposed to allow for 95% service area and so, it will result in less dropped calls and missed information.”

Wellen and Langowski both want to thank the companies that have given them grants for the radio upgrades.

While we were there, we brought them lunch on us.

Reporter Lauren Davis got the chance to speak with many of the officers about why they chose the profession in the first place, as well as why they chose to serve in Watford City.

They all say they love the small town and the friendliness of the residents who live there.

Thank you for all you do!