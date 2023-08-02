BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Helping ensure young people have a safe place to belong and be heard is the mission of Youthworks.

Founded in 1979, this remains the organization’s goal to this day, according to Chandler Tobeck — an individual who has worked with them for over seven years. Not only do they provide shelter for runaways and homeless youth this organization assists with transitional living and anti-trafficking.

“For about 10 years,” Tobeck explained, “we had a program called the Youth Cultural Program — which was originally a diversion program for Native Americans. Youth were cited by police and sent to Youthworks for services as opposed to having to deal with a formal court and going for a formal hearing.”

Youthworks was founded in 1979, but they continue their work in our community to this day — all for the goal of ensuring our youth have a glimmer of hope in their lives.

“With us, it’s using it as a way to not necessarily justify youth behavior,” Tobeck clarified, “but to kind of help parents see that it’s not necessarily their fault what’s happening — it’s more so the youth just has some challenges they need to overcome.”

Tobeck says that the program lost funding about a year ago — but also that if the funding for the previous program were to open back up, Youthworks would be on board once again.

“One thing we really came to notice,” he continued, “is that over 60% of the youth we serve are of some type of minority population — so there’s definitely a huge disparity, especially with youth of color.”

No matter what else happens, Youthworks in our state is standing on the platform that youth matters.

“Youth perspective is important,” Development Director Emily Yanish stated. “Young people are important in North Dakota, and it’s important that their needs are met and that we hear what they have to say. That we recognize how they can contribute to our communities.”

In light of all they do, KX decided to give back to Youthworks on Tuesday by bringing them lunch. KX’s Adrienne Oglesby and Samantha Sayler got the chance to sit down with group members and learn all about what the organization has to offer over a nice slice of pizza.

Youthworks is home to six locations in our state. To find one near you, visit this page.