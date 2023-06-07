MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Youthworks is a nonprofit ensuring children have a safe place to belong and be heard. They have locations across the state providing emergency housing for youth aged 10-17 — and on Wednesday, KX News spoke with the Minot chapter about what they do to help homeless youth in their community.

“Youthworks provides services to runaway, homeless, and trafficked youth across North Dakota,” said Transitional Housing Program Case Manager, Tesa Curtiss. “Specifically here in Minot, we provide the emergency shelter to young people under the age of 18, and we also operate the transitional housing program for young adults experiencing homelessness between 18 and 24 years old.”

Homelessness can be caused by a lot of different factors, and sometimes, kids are simply running away from a bad situation.

“We’re providing case management for youth that come in and out of our doors,” fellow Case Manager, Jenn Bailey said. “Sometimes it’s for seven days, sometimes it’s for 14, sometimes it’s really short, for a couple of days. And we work with their zone worker, their case manager, to make sure that they are getting to the appropriate place where they need to go.”

The transitional housing program can last up to 18 months. There longer programs are meant to provide short-term housing and support services to young adults.

“Life skills, job searching, helping with resume,” Curtiss listed. “Just anything that would support a young person in stabilization and life skills. One thing that we also do is help with making sure that they’ve got medical assistance, food stamps, also ensuring that they have all their documents that they need.”

Youthworks Minot recently added a food pantry and is currently accepting donations for it. The nonprofit also encourages those with adult bicycles they don’t use to donate them, so young adults can use them to get to work.

Youthworks also runs a 24/7 crisis line to help those in need at all hours of the day. The number is 701-425-1042.

As a way to say thank you for all that they do, KX News treated the Youthworks Minot employees to lunch.

Reporter Lauren Davis got to sit down with them, one-on-one, and speak with them about what they do — and all of them told her of how fulfilling the work is.