The KX Man Show Expo offers businesses a unique, entertaining and informational venue to showcase their male-oriented products and services.

The KX Man Show Expo is a unique one day event that will be held at the Bismarck Event Center. There will be indoor exhibitor space with displays showcasing a wide range of exciting new products, services and programs that men will find useful in their professional and personal lives! 1st Annual KX Man Show Expo: Saturday, October 19, 2019 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Bismarck Event Center Admission: $5 (Under 17 is free)

Sports, Samples, Entertainment, Music…& more!!

Enjoy music, beer, cool cars, trucks, ATVs, motorcycles, ice houses, garage upgrades, grills, tools, fitness, home renovation ideas and products, hunting & fishing, electronics, home audio equipment, hobbies, extreme

Of course, ladies are invited to join in on the fun! What better place to shop for “the Man who has everything”?

KX Man Show Wing Eating Contest

Register for the inaugural KX Man Show Wing Eating Contest on October 14 at Laughing Sun. Registrations will begin at 6 p.m. and the contest will start at 7 p.m. Space is limited to the first 20 participants.

The registration fee is $10 and that includes a free pint and 15 wings! If you are one of the top two wing eaters in your heat, you have the opportunity to take on KX’s very own Joey Lamar for the prestigious honor of being named the first KX Man Show Wing Eating Champion! The championship contest will take place at 11 a.m. at the KX Man Show on October 19.

Here are the rules:

Show up (Oct.19) at the Bismarck Event Center Must be 18 yrs. old and in good health (sign waiver) 3-minute time limit Contestant that eats 15 wings the fastest is the winner. Or the most wings in 3 minutes wins!

Judging Criteria:

All meat off the bone If a competitor leaves the table or gets sick, they are disqualified. No physical contact with other contestants

Judges will be KX and Laughing Sun Brewing Company.

All results are final. No purchase necessary. Enter at your own risk. Not responsible for lost wages or loved ones.

…and there’s MORE

As you get older you start to realize you made a lot of embarrassing mistakes in the past. And some of those mistakes are permanent! Show off your ugly tattoo for a chance to win!

Here are the rules:

Show up (Oct.19) at the Bismarck Event Center Register at the KX News Booth Show up for judging and pictures @ 1pm with your ugliest tattoo!

Judging Criteria:

Image (25%) Color (25%) Size (25%) Placement (25%)

Judges will be KX and Bismarck Brewing. Judges will award each contestant points from 1-10 in each of the above categories. The contestant with the most

total points wins the grand prize.

All results are final. No purchase necessary. Enter at your own risk. Not responsible for lost wages or loved ones.

…or…

The competition is on!!! Do you have what it takes to be a part of the KX Man Show Best Beard Contest. Here are the rules:

Show up (Oct.19) at the Bismarck Event Center Register at the KX News Booth Show up for judging and pictures @ 3pm with your best attempt at beardedness!!!

Judging Criteria:

Length (25%) Fullness (25%) Style and Sophistication (25%) General Manliness (25%)

Judges will be KX, Mop Top Pros and Big Muddy Crossfit. Judges will award each contestant points from 1-10 in each of the above categories. The contestant with the most total points wins the grand prize.

All results are final. No purchase necessary. Enter at your own risk. Not responsible for lost wages or loved ones.

Want to win something without putting yourself out there in front of the crowd eating or showing off your ink? Check this out.

To win this pool table valued at $5000, all you need to do is be at least 18 years old and register at the Caves Booth at the KX Man Show on October 19

The winner will be drawn onstage @ 5 p.m. at the KX Man Show.

All results are final. No purchase necessary.

If you want to have a booth in the expo, click here and fill out this form.

For more information, contact 701-223-9197.