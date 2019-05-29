KX News Internships

Overview and Application

This Nexstar TV station’s internship program augments the educational development of those studying for careers in broadcasting. This is accomplished by creating opportunities for students enrolled in institutions of higher learning to gain experience in the station’s day-to-day operations. Students participating in the internship program become knowledgeable in many different aspects of the TV station which includes News, Marketing, Production, Sales, Engineering and Business.

Program Objective

Nexstar Broadcasting offers internships at its television stations in various departments as an opportunity for students to apply their classroom theory to practical work experience. Our internship programs allow students to experience firsthand the reality of working in the television broadcasting industry. Interns can test their creative talent, exercise their analytical skills and increase their understanding of broadcasting operations and trends.

Qualifications

All Nexstar interns must be college/university students and receive college credit for the internships. Students are expected to obtain and complete any forms necessary to receive credit for the internship experience. Nexstar station department heads will assist students with the completion of such forms and provide information concerning duties and responsibilities. The intern’s college/university academic advisor (and institution guidelines) determines the amount of credit available (and subsequently: the amount of time an intern will be available on a weekly basis). Nexstar station department heads will oversee the internships to evaluate, monitor, and assess the interns progress and ensure they are receiving the proper education/training. The student is aware that this is a NON-PAID INTERNSHIP. The student is responsible for his/her own transportation.

Opportunities

Internships are available year-round and are usually 12-15 hours per week. Specific days and times will be agreed upon in advance.

Internship programs available include:

Sales

The Sales Managers oversee the internships to evaluate the interns and ensure they are receiving proper sales education and training. Interns assist sales support staff; participate in sales training meetings, learning all steps of the sales process while participating in external sales calls with Account Executives. This is limited to one intern per semester.

Marketing and Promotion

Assist with the planning, coordination and executing of major station events, in addition to station sponsored events, movie screenings, and live broadcast remotes. Assist with event setup, demo-sampling, and interact with viewers & clients. Learn the promotional strategies of a major market TV station as well as various promotion department duties. This is limited to one intern per semester.

News/Weather/Sports

This internship is for students interested in practical experience in broadcast journalism. Internships can be for reporters, photographers, editors, newscast producers, assignment editors, to name a few. Duties might include writing stories, rewrite wire copy, editing, and researching stories. Intern will work with editors, reporters and other newsroom employees and receive feedback on their efforts. We can accommodate two interns each in the news, weather and sports departments.

Applying for Internship Program

All potential interns must contact this TV station for information on how to apply.

Apply here