KX Pet Donation Drive

Help out our local animal shelters and donate food, supplies or money.

Click the link next to the name to go to the organizations donation page.

*Oreo’s Animal Rescue has “Donate” option front and center when opening their website

**Second Chances has small yellow “Donate” option on side of main page when opening their website

***Raise the Woof requested to use their Facebook as their website; they have a “Donate” button on there

