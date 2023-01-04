KX Pet Donation Drive

Help out our local animal shelters and donate food, supplies or money.
Click the link next to the name to go to the organizations donation page.
- Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue (Furry Friends Rockin Rescue | Donation)
- Central Dakota Humane Society (Donate | Central Dakota Humane Society (cdhs.net))
- Miles of Love Dog Rescue (Donate — Miles of Love Dog Rescue (milesoflovend.com))
- Purrfect Pound Pals (Donate — Purrfect Pound Pals)
- Oreo’s Animal Rescue (Home → Oreo’s Animal Rescue (oreosrescue.org))*
- Second Chances (https://secondchancesvolunteers.org)**
- Raise the Woof Animal Rescue (Raise the Woof | Dickinson ND | Facebook)***
*Oreo’s Animal Rescue has “Donate” option front and center when opening their website
**Second Chances has small yellow “Donate” option on side of main page when opening their website
***Raise the Woof requested to use their Facebook as their website; they have a “Donate” button on there
