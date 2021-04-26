Skip to content
KX Plus
KX Plus [Monday, April 26th]
Recent Videos
St. Mary's baseball looking to get back on track after hot start
Mandan baseball reacts to Jay Flaa's MLB promotion
Railroad Crossing Safety
Pollinators on the decline in North Dakota
Bird Ride coming to Bismarck
KX Conversation: Dr. Josh Ranum on international travel during the pandemic
AG’s office warns about text message scam
MSU Gala
Statewide Census
Recent weather patterns affect upcoming growing season
Lumber prices increase, passing effects on to consumers
Burgum signs clean sustainable energy fund bill
After the Whistle: Bismarck State College helping grow clay target shooting in North Dakota
Plays of the Week - April 25
UMary baseball takes series win over Minnesota Duluth
Polar Plunge
Stained-glass window project
Motorcycle accident
Inside North Dakota Politics: April 25, 2021
Train-pedestrian fatality
KX News Trending Stories
Bismarck mom urges BPS to honor her son's memory at graduation ceremony
Guilty Again: Bowman man sentenced to life in prison for 2016 murder
Pink Moon: When to see the first supermoon of the year
Motorcycle passenger killed when bike hits railroad gate in Minot
Bismarck Public Schools mask policy to end May 4
Pollinators on the decline in North Dakota
Watford City brings BIO Girls to the community
Latest Stories
Bismarck Schools to lift mask requirements by next week
Bismarck mom urges BPS to honor her son's memory at graduation ceremony
Bismarck Public Schools mask policy to end May 4
State Department of Instruction extending distance learning platform
Enrollment at North Dakota colleges down slightly as high school seniors take gap year
