KX Plus: COVID-19 rising in ND, employer vaccine mandates, watch out for bees, wasps and hornets

The rise of COVID-19 in North Dakota

North Dakota is among the states in the U.S. seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Active cases are up by 236 cases from July 5th –that’s the day North Dakota hit the lowest number for the year at 117 active cases.

The link below take you the latest COVID-19 data provided by the North Dakota Department of Health.

No deaths, 81 new cases of COVID-19 in ND; active cases statewide are 353

18 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of July 27, and no deaths were reported that day.

That’s the question KX News asked a local North Dakota attorney.

Attorney Clayton Halunen says there is no way around employers requiring their employees to get vaccinated unless a person is pregnant, has a disability or has religious beliefs contrary to vaccinations

“Besides those valid reasons, an employee can be terminated if they refuse to get vaccinated,” said Halunen.

Watch out for bees, wasps, and hornets

ND Department of Health officials say these little flying insects are most abundant in the warmer months.

Nests and hives can be found in trees, under roof eaves, or on equipment such as ladders.

Here are the top 3 tips to avoid them:

Wear light-colored, smooth-finished clothing

Avoid perfumed soaps, shampoos, and deodorants

Remain calm and still if a single stinging insect is flying around

(Swatting at an insect may cause it to sting)

The department says there are also many things you can do, reguarding First Aid:

First, wash the site, with soap and water

Never squeeze a stinger or use tweezers

And do NOT scratch the sting.. no matter how bad you want to, because it increases the chance of infection.

More tips can be found by clicking here.