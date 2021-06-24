KX Plus: Delta variant detected in ND, COVID-19 cases drop below 200, travel industry struggles

KX Plus [ June 24, 2021]: The Delta variant of COVID-19 has made its way to North Dakota, We’ve hit a milestone in the number of active COVID-19 cases. Plus, airlines and rental car companies struggle to keep up with travel demand.
Vacations turning into nightmares as travel companies fail to meet demand
Petition to recall Gov. Burgum, Lt. Gov. Sanford approved for circulation
ND Health Department: COVID-19 delta variant confirmed in the state
Active COVID cases in ND drop below 200 for first time since April 2020