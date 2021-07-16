KX Plus: Fully vaccinated travelers could soon enter Canada, Bird e-scooter services launches Safe Start, plus more

Canada could welcome non-essential travelers by mid -august

Canada could start allowing fully vaccinated Americans into the country as of mid-August for non-essential travel. The Canadian Prime Minister says that the country should be in a position to welcome fully vaccinated travelers from all countries by early September.

Prime Minister Trudeau also notes case numbers in Canada and severe illness continue to decline across the country as vaccination rates continue to increase.

Fully vaccinated Americans may enter Canada as of mid-August

An e-scooter service doesn’t want you to drink and ride

In an effort to keep scooter drivers under the influence off the streets –Bird is launching a program called Safe Start.

The electric scooter service wants to spread one message –don’t drink and ride.

A 2019 study found that out of 103 patients treated at three trauma centers for e-scooter-related injuries, 79% were tested for alcohol and 48% of that group was found to have a blood-alcohol level of more than 0.08, which is the legal limit for drivers in most states.

So how will Bird’s Safe Start program work?

Between the hours of 10pm and 4am local time, riders attempting to unlock a Bird will now be asked to verify that they’re able to safely handle the vehicle by correctly entering a keyword into the app. Those unable to enter the word correctly will be directed to choose an alternative form of transportation, like rideshare.

Bird currently operates in Williston and Bismarck—the Safe Start program will soon be launched in these cities.

Bird launches Safe Start to keep riders safe after-hours