KX Plus: J&J vaccines available to North Dakotans, Afghan refugees, buying a new car seat for your child?

J&J vaccines available

The North Dakota Department of Health says doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be available to North Dakotans over the weekend.

According to the department they received a shipment of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine that’s close to expiring.

NDDoH: Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses available in Bismarck this weekend

They will hold two special vaccine clinics to distribute 220 J&J vaccines.

Anyone interested can go to these locations:

Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021

Bismarck Static Site, located behind Sam’s Club at 2805 Morrison Ave, Suite A in Bismarck

10:00 a.m. -3:00 p.m. CT

Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021

Drive Through Clinic at 1720 Burlington Dr. Bismarck (2 blocks directly South of Sam’s Club on the corner of Airway Ave and Burlington Dr)

12 p.m. -6 p.m. CT.

49 Afghan refugees are headed to North Dakota

North Dakota is projected to take in 49 Afghan refugees among the first group of nearly 37,000 arrivals to the US.

The refugees will begin arriving later this month through the Afghan Placement and Assistance (APA) program.

Majority of Afghan refugees coming to ND will resettle in Fargo

The federally funded APA program is a part of Operation Allies Welcome and does not impact resources available to North Dakotans in need of safety net services.

The majority of the 49 evacuees will resettle in Fargo.

Looking to buy a new car seat for your child?

Parents, if you’re looking to buy a new car seat –I may have an event for you.

The annual car seat trade-in event is underway at Target. Customers can bring in an old car seat for a coupon toward the cost of a new one or other baby gear.

Target is accepting a range of seats from infant to convertible car seats. The retailer will even accept damaged or expired car seats.