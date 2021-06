In this edition of KX Plus, COVID-19 cases continue plunging down, we take a look at the numbers. Chick-Fil-A officially breaks ground in Bismarck. Plus, we go over the weather highlight.



A link to these stories can be found below:

No deaths, 18 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 387

Kirkwood Mall officially breaks ground on new Chick-fil-A

Get ready for the summer-like heat