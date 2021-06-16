KX Plus [June 16,2021]

Back in 2017, Companions for Children established their lunch pals program. The program was designed to provide youth with a one-on-one mentoring relationship to increase their opportunities in life.

"One volunteer, adult mentor, and we pair them with one child in a school," Jalisa Tinnes, Assistant Director at Companions for Children, said. "They spend the full school year having lunch with them, they're a listening ear for the child. Basically a friend, role model, someone to spend that lunch with."