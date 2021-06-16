KX Plus [June 16,2021]

In this edition of KX Plus, wildfire season is felt all over the country, and with drought conditions seemingly everywhere this year, 4th July festivities may look a little different. Mandan and Morton County have banned fireworks, more are likely to come. Plus, Williston officials offer advice to those repairing damage from last week’s storm.
Mandan City Commission votes to ban fireworks in city limits due to drought conditions
Morton County Commission votes to ban fireworks in county limits due to drought conditions
Wildfires and fireworks: How can one affect the other?
After the storm: Advice from Williston City officials for those having to fix property