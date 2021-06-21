KX Plus [June 21,2021]

In this edition of KX Plus, COVID-19 numbers in North Dakota are trending down, and this week we’re close to a milestone. The McQuade’s Charity Softball Tournament happens this weekend. We tell you how you can get a discounted Lyft ride that weekend. Plus, padlocks become a popular trend in the city of Minot.

5 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases are 206, the lowest since April 2020

Discounted Lyft rides available during McQuade’s Softball Tournament

Locks hanging on Minot bridges raises curiosity

