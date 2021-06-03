KX Plus [June 3, 2021]

In this edition of KX Plus, Trinity Hospital in Minot sees an upward trend in patients coming in with COVID related symptoms. Record-breaking weather across the state, Amber Wheeler joins to tell us more about the heat. Plus, A carcinogen has been detected in a number of popular sunscreens.

Minot’s Trinity Health concerned by recent spike in COVID patients

Record-breaking heat is possible today

Cancer-causing ingredient found in a number of popular sunscreens, study finds

