KX Plus: Latest on the building collapse in Florida, A recap of McQuade’s, Carson Wentz in North Dakota

Today on KX Plus, an update on the building collapse in Surfside, Florida, a recap of the McQuade’s Charity Softball Tournament. Plus, Carson Wentz comes back to his home state.
Find these stories by clicking the links below:
Owners in collapsed Florida condo building were about to start paying $9 million for major repairs
Florida building collapse: 10 dead, 150 people missing as rescuers continue search
Carson Wentz returns to North Dakota for charity softball game
425 teams from across the country participated in McQuade’s Softball Tournament