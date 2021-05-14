KX Plus [May 14,2021]

Today on KX Plus, we talk about the CDC’s new guidance on mask-wearing for fully vaccinated people, Pfizer vaccine is available for 12-15 year-olds in North Dakota, plus the Band Night Parade in Bismarck is happening tonight.

CDC announces fully vaccinated people can largely ditch masks indoors

First District Health offering COVID Vaccine to everyone 12 and Older

North Dakota prepares to vaccinate everyone 12 and up

Bismarck’s annual Band Night Parade returns for 2021