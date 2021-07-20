KX Plus: ND owes money, a local library says no more late fees, a recap on Jeff Bezos’ successful ride to space

North Dakota owes money

North Dakota has to pay more than $450,000 in plaintiff’s attorneys fees and costs stemming from tribal lawsuits over voter ID requirements.

Last year, the state agreed to settle longstanding legal disputes over voter ID requirements with the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa and the Spirit Lake and Standing Rock Sioux tribes. The tribes filed the lawsuit over North Dakota’s requirement that voters have identification with a street address.

The tribes said this created a disadvantage for Native Americans who live on reservations where street addresses are hard to come by.

A local library says no more late fees

The Minot Public Library is waiving all late return fines – with the exception of items from the Tool Library.

Library officials say they haven’t been charging fines for children since July of 2019. They also removed all fines during the pandemic due to restricted hours. And now they’re keeping it this way.

Members with overdue items will receive reminders and will be unable to use library services until overdue items are returned and are still responsible for the cost of lost or damaged items.

A recap on Jeff Bezos’ successful ride to space

Space is all the talk today…

Former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and three crewmembers launched from a desert site for an 11- minute trip to the edge of space.

All four passengers rode on Blue Origin’s New Shepard, a 60-foot-tall and fully autonomous rocket-and-capsule combo – making them the first human passengers to hitch a ride on it. The passengers had several minutes of weightlessness to float around the spacious white capsule, before landing safely.

Bezo’s personally invited two of his fellow passengers – his brother, and female aviation pioneer Wally Funk. The fourth member was the company’s first paying customer, Oliver Daemen, a last-minute fill-in for the winner of a $28 million charity auction who had a scheduling conflict.