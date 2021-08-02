KX Plus: ND State Fair attendance numbers, wildfires burn across the country, who’s the best U.S. airline?

Here’s a recap of this year’s North Dakota State Fair

Attendance this year totaled 310, 685 over the nine days of the fair, July 23-31.

Officials say Kane Brown was the most attended concert with over 10,000 people filling the Grandstand and standing room areas. and their Dan + Shay concert was not far behind.

Wildfires burn all over the country

According to the National Interagency Fire Center (NICF), there are a total of 90 active large fires burning across the country.

23 of those large fires are burning in our neighbor state of Montana.

A total of 1,818,438 acres have burned in 12 states, and more than 22,000 wildland firefighters and support personnel are battling the flames.

This is a map of the significant wildland fire potential outlook for the month of August.

Areas in red, which includes all of North Dakota indicate a greater than usual likelihood that significant wildland fires will occur.

Who is the best airline?

Here are the 2021 Best Airlines according to The Points Guy.

Delta Air Lines. Southwest Airlines. United Airlines. Alaska Airlines. American Airlines. JetBlue Airways. Hawaiian Airlines. Spirit Airlines. Frontier Airlines. Allegiant Air.

Their 5th annual report focused on 14 elements across four key categories including reliability, experience, loyalty, and costs, and reach. Find the full report by clicking here.