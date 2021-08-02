KX Plus: ND State Fair attendance numbers, wildfires burn across the country, who’s the best U.S. airline?

Here’s a recap of this year’s North Dakota State Fair
Attendance this year totaled 310, 685 over the nine days of the fair, July 23-31.
Officials say Kane Brown was the most attended concert with over 10,000 people filling the Grandstand and standing room areas. and their Dan + Shay concert was not far behind.
Wildfires burn all over the country
According to the National Interagency Fire Center (NICF), there are a total of 90 active large fires burning across the country.
23 of those large fires are burning in our neighbor state of Montana.
A total of 1,818,438 acres have burned in 12 states, and more than 22,000 wildland firefighters and support personnel are battling the flames.
This is a map of the significant wildland fire potential outlook for the month of August.
Areas in red, which includes all of North Dakota indicate a greater than usual likelihood that significant wildland fires will occur.
Who is the best airline?
Here are the 2021 Best Airlines according to The Points Guy.
- Delta Air Lines.
- Southwest Airlines.
- United Airlines.
- Alaska Airlines.
- American Airlines.
- JetBlue Airways.
- Hawaiian Airlines.
- Spirit Airlines.
- Frontier Airlines.
- Allegiant Air.
Their 5th annual report focused on 14 elements across four key categories including reliability, experience, loyalty, and costs, and reach. Find the full report by clicking here.