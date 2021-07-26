KX Plus: North Dakotans worry about eviction, Surfside building collapse, ND represented at the Japan 2020 Olympics

North Dakotans worry about eviction

A federal moratorium on evictions will end later this month, and that apparently worries a lot of North Dakotans.

According to a survey by insurance quote comparison website, QuoteWizard, North Dakota ranks #3 among states with the most people facing eviction.

When it comes to evictions, the survey suggests 40 percent of North Dakota renters say they’re facing eviction.

QuoteWizard says 8 percent of North Dakota homeowners are facing foreclosure, while 7 percent indicate they are behind in their mortgage payments.

The end of the federal eviction moratorium is near, but there’s still help in North Dakota.

Through multiple COVID relief packages, North Dakota as a state was awarded more than 350 million dollars to help renters and housing providers, leading to programs like North Dakota Rent Help.

“So we could help with the financial parts that are associated with a person’s housing. And the goal there again is to help households that are struggling to make ends meet have that part of their budget have some additional assistance. So they don’t lose their housing,” said, Jessica Thomasson, Executive policy director for the North Dakota Department of Human Services.

Surfside building collapse

Firefighters officially ended their search for bodies in the debris of the collapsed Surfside condo building.

The June 24 collapse killed at least 97 people and at least one more person believed missing in the disaster has yet to be identified.

The site in Surfside is empty now, all that remains of the Champlain building are the walls of the underground parking garage, around a hollowed-out foundation. Officials say the walls of the underground parking garage do not have enough support, and nearby traffic could make them collapse.

ND represented at the Japan 2020 Olympics

The Olympics are underway and one of North Dakota’s very own will be representing Bismarck but from the sidelines.

Terry Steiner, a Century High School graduate, is the head coach of the US Women’s wrestling team.

When asked how he feels heading into the Olympics in Tokyo, Steiner says they’re ready for any challenge.

Women’s Olympic wrestling begins on Saturday, July 31st at 9 p.m. CT